Browse/Buy Beautiful Handmade Goods at Echo Park Craft Fair

Venture to the Mack Sennett Studios on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 for the out-sized, offbeat, elegantly imagined, and trend-setting to-do. Holiday shopping for your people and personal shopping for you? Both are possible.

What to Know Mack Sennett Studios

Dec. 9 and 10, 2017

$10 entry

When visiting a craft fair, one that's lush with lovely and well-made jewelry and handbags and hats and soaps and linens and jams and pottery, it helps to arrive with a few things in tow.

Number one? You'll want payment, of course, should you come across a treasure you absolutely have to have (or have to give to someone fab in your sphere).

Two? You'll want to don an easy-to-stroll in outfit, but maybe an outfit with some oomph, especially if the craft fair is known for attracting those into quality and/or quirky wearables ready-made for a fashion photo site.

And three? Do arrive with your "that's so!" in hand, as you're likely call out "that's so Maude/Xavier/Luis" as you come across items that look as though they were made for your bestie/cousin/co-worker.

Echo Park Craft Fair, which lands twice a year at the Mack Sennett Studios, lands with artisanal dash and understated flair, is a place full of "that's so" and the aforementioned well-made items.

It returns, with holiday shopping squarely in merry mind, on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10.

The one-time backyard pop-up now presents dozens upon dozens of acclaimed crafters and makers of Really Nice Things, and whether you're looking for earrings or lotions or a pot for your prized succulent, you're bound to come across it, or 127 other items you like, while strolling the spacious and historic soundstage.

Those who attend also are known for fashion cool-a-tude, whether it is a one-of-a-kind t-shirt or over-sized hat or bangles worn from the wrist to elbow.

Cost to get in: Ten bucks, or $16, if you want to go both days.

Finding some foodstuffs? They'll be mmm-ing up the place. Alejandra's Quesadillas, Zenbunni Chocolate, and several other purveyors of comestibles crafted with care will be in the house.

We're currently in the busy run of great local fairs and maker marketplaces, many themed to the holidays, and this is one of the biggest and brightest and, yes, Echo-Park-iest. The goodies sold are something of a peek into the future of design and craft, if you curious as to where trends might be heading.

Or you might just be curious about what you can get the people in your life.

So bring your "that's so..." with you and be ready to say "that's so Maude, that's so Luis" over and over as you stroll by the tables filled with fancy and/or fanciful goods.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations