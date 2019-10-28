Brush Fire Burns Along 101 Freeway in Calabsas - NBC Southern California
California Wildfires
Brush Fire Burns Along 101 Freeway in Calabsas

By Kelly Whitney

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Los Angeles County Fire Department
    A brush fire was burning in the Calabasas area Oct. 28, 2019.

    The Los Angeles County Fire Department fought a brush fire at Las Virgenes Road and the southbound 101 Freeway in Calabasas Monday morning.

    The exits for Las Virgenes Road were closed as a result, but the 101 Freeway remained open.

    The so-called Oak Fire was reported just before 9 a.m. and had grown to 10 acres by 9:30 a.m. The forward progress was reportedly stopped by 9:50 a.m., acccording to the California Highway Patrol's West Valley Division, and the fire was expected to be out shortly.

    There were structures threatened earlier in the morning, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

    There were no evacuations ordered.

