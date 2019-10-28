Brush Fire Burns Along 101 Freeway in Calabsas

A brush fire was burning in the Calabasas area Oct. 28, 2019.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department fought a brush fire at Las Virgenes Road and the southbound 101 Freeway in Calabasas Monday morning.

The exits for Las Virgenes Road were closed as a result, but the 101 Freeway remained open.

The so-called Oak Fire was reported just before 9 a.m. and had grown to 10 acres by 9:30 a.m. The forward progress was reportedly stopped by 9:50 a.m., acccording to the California Highway Patrol's West Valley Division, and the fire was expected to be out shortly.

There were structures threatened earlier in the morning, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

There were no evacuations ordered.