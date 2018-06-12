Brush Fire Rips Through Beverly Crest

What to Know The fire was reported at 1:57 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Portola Drive in the Beverly Crest area

Homes in the area were threatened

10 acres had burned as of 3 p.m.

Several homes were threatened Tuesday afternoon by a fire that was ripping through a beverly Hills neighborhood.

Helicopters were dropping water on the fire, reported at 1:57 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Portola Drive in Beverly Crest. Firefighters were in route in the air and on the ground.

The fire is threatening homes on Portola and Yoakum Drive. It's burning uphill toward Benedict Canyon Drive. The blaze is estimated at about 10 acres.