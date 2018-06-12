Brush Fire Rips Through Beverly Crest - NBC Southern California
BREAKING: 
Homes Threatened by Beverly Crest Fire
logo_la_2x
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Brush Fire Rips Through Beverly Crest

By Jason Kandel

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video From NBCLA.com

    What to Know

    • The fire was reported at 1:57 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Portola Drive in the Beverly Crest area

    • Homes in the area were threatened

    • 10 acres had burned as of 3 p.m.

    Several homes were threatened Tuesday afternoon by a fire that was ripping through a beverly Hills neighborhood.

    Helicopters were dropping water on the fire, reported at 1:57 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Portola Drive in Beverly Crest. Firefighters were in route in the air and on the ground.

    The fire is threatening homes on Portola and Yoakum Drive. It's burning uphill toward Benedict Canyon Drive. The blaze is estimated at about 10 acres.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices