Fire Erupts Near Griffith Park Observatory
Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation at Griffith Observatory

The evacuation and closure of the Griffith Observatory was put into place as a precaution as the structure is not immediately threatened

By Jason Kandel

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    A small fire prompted the evacuation of the Griffith Observatory and trails near the area during a busy summer day Tuesday.

    The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. northwest of the Griffith Observatory. It was burning in about 2 acres of brush.

    Officials urged the public to stay away from the area so that fire trucks can get access to fight the flames, said Erik Scott, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman.

    The fire broke out amid an intense heatwave in Southern California and today showers and thunderstorms were possible.

    Firefighters were battling a blaze Tuesday that erupted near the Griffith Observatory.

    The forecast called for mostly cloudy skies in L.A. County Tuesday and highs of 83 degrees in Avalon; 85 at LAX; 86 in Long Beach and on Mount Wilson; 91 in Burbank; 92 in downtown Los Angeles; 93 in San Gabriel; 95 in Pasadena; 96 in Saugus; 97 in Woodland Hills; 98 in Lancaster; and 99 in Palmdale.

    Partly cloudy skies were forecast in Orange Country, along with highs of 82 in San Clemente; 85 in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach; 91 in Anaheim; 92 in Fullerton and Irvine; 93 in Mission Viejo; and 95 in Yorba Linda.

