Firefighters Knock Down Big Tujunga Canyon Brush Fire

Fire crews contained a brush fire Thursday that scorched 13 acres across Big Tujunga Canyon.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. in the 11100 block of Oro Vista Avenue and by 9:30 p.m. had burned just four acres. Four structures were reportedly threatened.

"It's very scary, especially when it's this windy," resident Varjine Shahvardian said.

By 12:09 a.m., LAFD Tweeted that the fire had been knocked-down.

An estimated 150 firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the blaze, which had the potential to flare up due to high winds and the dry air.

No evacuations were ordered and no property damage has been reported. No injuries associated with the blaze was reported.

Fire crews will be patrolling the area overnight to contain any spot fires that may flare, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Officials are investigating the possibility that a homeless encampment may have sparked the fire.

