A brush fire was burning in the San Jacinto Mountains on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

A fire in the San Jacinto Mountains has grown to 50 acres and has the potential to grow to 500 acres or more, officials said.

The Bautista Fire was burning in Bautista Canyon, east of Hemet and south of Idyllwild, in the San Jacinto Mountains.

There were no reports of injuries. Bautista Canyon Road was closed.