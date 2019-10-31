Brush Fire Erupts in Santa Paula

A brush fire erupted Oct. 31, 2019 in the hills above Santa Paula.

A brush fire erupted in the Santa Paula area Thursday night, quickly affecting the Somis area as well.

The fire, dubbed the "Maria Fire" was reported around 6:30 p.m. on the hilltop of South Mountain and could be seen from the 101 Freeway below.

Precuationary evacuations were ordered near Balcom Canyon and 12th Street, according to a tweet from the Ventura County Fire Department's spokesman.

No homes were immediately threatened, but a number of radio towers sit on top of the hill.

Firefighting aircraft were expected to launch, as access to the hilltop is difficult on foot or by vehicle. They are working to keep the blaze within a perimeter defined by the 126 Freeway, Los Angeles Avenue, Vineyard and Balcom Canyon Road.

Winds blowing between 15 and 25 mph Thursday night, with gusts up to 35 mph and low humidity is expected in the area of the fire until the afternoon Friday.

A red flag warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.