Mandatory evacuations were in place as a brush fire burned in Burbank Saturday afternoon.

Evacuation orders were issued for all of Country Club Drive above Sunset Canyon Drive, as well as the hiking and recreation areas of Wildwood Canyon and Sough Nature Center, the Burbank Police Department said.

The blaze, dubbed the Wildwood Fire, had burned five acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.