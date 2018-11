A brush fire was burning on a hillside behind the LA Zoo in Griffith Park on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Smoke could be seen in the Burbank area. It was not immediately clear whether any structures were threatened.

The fire was the latest to break out in Southern California, where fires have burned homes in Ventura County, forced evacuations and closed major roads.