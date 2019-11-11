Morning Fog Slows a Brush Fire in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area

NBCLA A brush fire burns Monday Nov. 11, 2019 in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area.

Moisture from morning fog in Southern California slowed a brush fire early Monday in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area.

The fire was was reported at about 12:54 a.m. at 11798 West Foothill Boulevard in Lake View Terrace.

Fog slowed the fire's spread, but it also grounded firefighting aircraft due to limited visibility, Los Angeles Fire Department Spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

"Early morning moisture and no wind are providing for extremely slow spread with no structures threatened," he told City News Service.

The cause was not known, Prange said.