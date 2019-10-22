Watch: The Palisades Fire as Seen From a Water-Dropping Helicopter

Video from the cockpit of a water-dropping helicopter shows flames and smoke rising from a hillside Monday at the height of a brush fire in Pacific Palisades that threatened nearby homes.

The video posted by LA County Fire Air Operations shows the pilot lining up for one of several water drops, which were key in protecting homes atop a rugged hillside. The county's Firehawk helicopters have 1,000-gallon water tanks and can make precision drops.

The fire burned 40 acres. Firefighters worked through the night, watching for hot spots and flare-ups in the rugged terrain overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

"We're grateful for everything that they did, because they saved people's homes and they saved people's animals today," resident Pamela Taylor said.

Evacuation orders were lifted Monday night.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire, which started at the base of Palisades Drive and burned through about 18 acres within 15 minutes.

Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Thursday for parts of Southern California.

Fall is historically one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by monster winds, including Santa Ana gusts.