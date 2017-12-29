Brush Fire Burns Off 57 Freeway in San Dimas Area - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Brush Fire Burns Off 57 Freeway in San Dimas Area

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published at 10:23 AM PST on Dec 29, 2017 | Updated at 12:27 PM PST on Dec 29, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Must-See Holiday Light Displays in LA
    KNBC-TV
    A brush fire burned Friday Dec. 29, 2017 in San Dimas near the 57 Freeway.

    A brush fire burned late Friday morning off the 57 Freeway in the San Dimas area.

    The 13-acre fire was near Covina Boulevard, just off the freeway on a hillside. Traffic was backing up in the area as smoke drifted across the freeway.

    Firefighters declared a knockdown at about noon. There was an initial threat to people in the Riverwood community area, but no structures were damaged. 

    Fire crews are planning to remain at the scene throughout the night to monitor hot-spots.

    2017 California Wildfires in Photos

    [NATL-LA GALLERY UPDATED 12/20] 2017 California Wildfires in Photos

    Details regarding a cause were not immediately available. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices