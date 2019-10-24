Fiery Car Crash Ignites a Hillside Brush Fire in Orange County

Flames raced up an Orange County hillside early Thursday after a driver crashed into a utility pole, ignited a fire in dry brush.

The crash was reported before 4 a.m. on northbound State Route 241 near Santiago Canyon Road. At least five acres on the north side of Santiago Canyon Road burned in the ensuing fire.

Firefighters, already prepared for a day of high fire danger due to strong winds, attacked the fire before it could across the steep hillside.

"A combination of ground crews and night dropping helicopters are being utilized to fight this fire," according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

OCFA and Orange firefighters were "getting the upper hand on the fire," the OCFA said.

Witnesses helped pull the driver out of the car, the CHP said. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Santiago Canyon Road from Loma Ridge Road to State Route 241 was closed until at least noon.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Strong winds are expected Thursday and Friday, raising the region's wildfire threat. Santa Ana winds, produced by surface high pressure over the Great Basin squeezing air down through canyons and passes in Southern California's mountain ranges, are common in the fall and have a long history of fanning destructive wildfires in the region.

Fall is historically one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by monster winds, including Santa Ana gusts.