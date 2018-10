A brush fire broke out Friday Oct. 5, 2018 in Sylmar.

A brush fire broke out Friday morning behind Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar.

Firefighters responded at about 5 a.m to an area behind the hospital at 14445 Olive View Dr. The fire was estimated at about 2 acres and spreading slowly, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department dispatcher.

Light winds were reported in the northern San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles County fire crews were headed to the scene to assist.