Brush Fire Erupts in Irwindale Near 210 Freeway

A brush fire broke out in Irwindale on Wednesday afternoon.

Irwindale Police shared on social media that the LA County Fire Department was working on a "vegetation fire" deep inside in the undeveloped area of the Sante Fe Dam.

City News Service reported that the fire had grown to five acres as of 5:16 p.m.

No structures were immediately under threat as of approximately, and fire crews were performing air drops on the flames. There was a Miller Beer brewery nearby. NBC4 contacted the brewery and learned that workers in the brewery were taking cover and monitoring the situation.

Newschopper4 Bravo and Gil Leyvas were overhead as the flames raged. With a body of water nearby, the water dropping helicopters did not have to travel far to reload for water drops.

At approximately 5 p.m., Newschopper4 Bravo noted that the fire had jumped past the quarry and was moving closer to the 210 Freeway. The freeway under threat remained open, but police were urging motorists to avoid the area due to smoke per City News Service.

Also, CNS reported that fire crews were asking that the Metro Gold Line stop operating in the area.

Per the LA County Fire Department, the fire was at 15 acres and 40 percent contained as of approximately 5:45 p.m. About 45 minutes later, the fire was measured at 25 acres with 50 percent containment.