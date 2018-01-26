Firefighters Blast Hollywood Hills Fire With Water From Above and Below - NBC Southern California
Firefighters Blast Hollywood Hills Fire With Water From Above and Below

The fire in the 2100 block of Mount Olympus Drive was knocked down with water drops and blasts from a water cannon at the base of a hillside

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published at 6:47 AM PST on Jan 26, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    Firefighters climbed a steep hillside Friday morning and used a water-dropping helicopter to attack a fire that burned brush and a structure in the Hollywood Hills.

    The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Mount Olympus Drive. It was not immediately clear whether the fire started in the house or in nearby brush.

    Firefighters at the base of a steep hillside below the burning building blasted the fire with a water cannon and carried hoses up to the flames. Air drops helped knock down the fire, which spread to about a 1/2 acre of brush.

    The house was vacant. 

