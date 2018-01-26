Firefighters used air drops and powerful blasts of water to knock down a fire in the Hollywood Hills Friday Jan. 26, 2018. (Published 6 hours ago)

Firefighters climbed a steep hillside Friday morning and used a water-dropping helicopter to attack a fire that burned brush and a structure in the Hollywood Hills.



The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Mount Olympus Drive. It was not immediately clear whether the fire started in the house or in nearby brush.

Firefighters at the base of a steep hillside below the burning building blasted the fire with a water cannon and carried hoses up to the flames. Air drops helped knock down the fire, which spread to about a 1/2 acre of brush.

The house was vacant.