Brutal Beating Highlights Street Vendors' Fear of Violence

A street vendor is in surgery after he was the victim of a violent robbery early Sunday morning in Los Angeles. Police are viewing surveillance video as they try to find the attackers. Angie Crouch reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Pedro Reyes arrived in the United States from Mexico 20 years ago with a degree in agricultural engineering, but now the 54-year-old lies in a hospital bed after having suffered a severe beating during a robbery.

Reyes suffered the vicious attack Sunday morning as he and a group of street vendors were setting up shop around 5 a.m. at San Pedro and 31st streets in South Los Angeles. Investigators say street vendors like Reyes are particularly vulnerable because they are often undocumented and may be reluctant to go to police, since they operate without permits.

"For street vendors, the worry of violence is a common thing," said Abraham Zavala, with the LA Street Vending Campaign.

In Reyes' case, a group of five men and one woman drove up to him and other vendors and demanded money before attacking them. Two vendors were slightly hurt, but Reyes made a run for it.

"He responded by tossing his wallet over his truck so they wouldn't be able to get to it," said Reyes' stepson, who did not wish to be identified. "He tried to evade and two attackers came after him and beat him unconscious."

A surveillance camera captured the attack. After Reyes was knocked out, the robbers searched through his pockets, stealing $200 and leaving him lying on the street.

His stepson said the group knocked out three of Reyes' teeth, cut his throat and fractured his face.

"Despite that, he's in good spirits," his stepson said. "He's saying, 'Hey, I want to get out of here to get back to work already.'"

Reyes' stepson said doctors are estimating it will take Reyes, who works as a roofer six days a week and sells fruit on Sundays to provide for his family, at least six months to fully recover from the attack. He does not have health insurance and a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help pay for medical costs.

Reyes was able to speak to Los Angeles Police Department detectives from his hospital bed, and he has also contacted a lawyer about possibly getting a special visa given to crime victims who cooperate with police.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up for Pedro Reyes, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 2.9 percent of all funds raised, plus 30 cents per donation, in the form of payment processing charges.

