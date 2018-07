A magnitude-3.0 earthquake was reported Thursday July 12, 2018 in the Buena Park area.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake, centered about 12 miles northwest of Santa Ana.

Weak shaking was reported in Buena Park, Cypress, Whittier, Long Beach, Murrieta and other areas.

