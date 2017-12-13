Caught on Camera: Doughnut Shop Baker Shot in Scuffle With Armed Robber - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Caught on Camera: Doughnut Shop Baker Shot in Scuffle With Armed Robber

The Modoo Donuts employee was hospitalized with a gunshot wound

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

    One employee suffered a gunshot wound in the heist Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017 at Modoo Donuts in Buena Park. (Published 4 minutes ago)

    A gunman leaped over a counter and scuffled with an employee before opening fire on the man during an armed robbery caught on security cameras Wednesday at a Buena Park doughnut shop. 

    The heist occurred at about 1 a.m. at Modoo Donuts in the 5400 block of Beach Boulevard. The victim, a baker hired about three months ago, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, but details about his condition were not immediately available. 

    Security cameras showed the attacker leaping over a counter and chasing an employee, who tried to warn a co-worker. The employee appeared to confront the gunman before at least one shot was fired.

    The two can be seen struggling as another employee took cover behind a rack of doughnuts. 

    The robber then took cash from the register and fled. A second indivdual, possible an accomplice, can be seen on camera standing outside the building.

    A detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available. No arrests were reported Wednesday morning.

