A vacant five-story building in Van Nuys was engulfed in flames on Sunday, the fire department said.

The structure fire was reported in the 7100 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighters were operating in a defensive manner using multiple heavy streams in attacking the fire from the building's exterior, the LAFD said.

No other buildings were threatened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.