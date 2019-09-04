The journey between Victorville, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, is expected to take around 75 minutes on a bullet train that is projected to be completed in 2023.

Construction is expected to begin in 2020 on a bullet train that would travel from Victorville, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, in about 75 minutes.

The bullet train, which could be finished by 2023, will be able to carry around 12 million people annually on a 180-mile journey near Interstate 15, cutting the car trip by more than double.

The plan for the West Coast rail service was initially from the XpressWest company and then acquired by Brighline. But in November 2018, Virgin Group made an investment in the firm. They have since changed their name to Virgin Trains USA.

The company revealed that it expects the train's cost to exceed $4 billion. It would run about 150 miles per hour from the Las Vegas Strip area to the Victorville community, located about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

After initial studies for the bullet train, XpressWest revealed that Las Vegas is the sixth most visited city in the country and that 40% of those people travel to or from Southern California.

So far, travel details have not been confirmed, but for now a single trip is expected to cost around $60, while a round trip could cost travelers approximately $90 per person.

This story first appeared on telemundo52.com.