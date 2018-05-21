Pedro Baez #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field during the eighth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on May 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

There's no place like home…or is there?

Max Muncy homered, but the Los Angeles Dodgers lost their fifth consecutive game at home, 2-1, to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Following a weekend sweep of the red-hot Washington Nationals, the Dodgers offense disappeared upon their return to the friendly confines of Chavez Ravine.

Los Angeles recorded just three hits against the Rockies, one of which was a home run by Muncy.

Muncy crushed a first-pitch fastball from German Marquez in the bottom of the fourth inning into the seats in right-center to give the Dodgers the early, 1-0 lead.

Muncy now has five home runs in 19 starts this season and is 10-for-29 (.345) with three runs, four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI since May 10.

Walker Buehler was perfect through the first four innings, before allowing a leadoff home run to Gerardo Parra in the top of the fifth that tied the game.

The 23-year-old wunderkind allowed just one run on two hits with no walks and six strikeouts in seven strong innings, but his start was wasted after the bullpen surrendered the lead an inning later.

"I feel like I did a pretty good job of trying to locate tonight," said Buehler of his start. "I just tried to keep them off balance, but Parra got a hold of one fastball."

Pedro Baez entered the game in the eighth inning and issued a one-out walk to Colorado catcher Tony Wolters who is batting .134 on the season.

"That can't happen," Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said of the walk to Wolters. "He got ahead of Wolters and then lost him. He'll be the first to tell you that that can't happen."

Two pitches later, Wolters stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw by Yasmani Grandal.

After a pitching change, Wolters scored the go-ahead run on a grounder to second base by Carlos Gonzalez that Chase Utley was unable to make the throw on for the second error of the inning.

"I knew it was going to be a tough play," said Utley after the game. "I didn't get a whole lot on the throw and I knew there was a runner at third so I had to get rid of it. We weren't able to make the play."

Utley had a rough night at work as he committed two of the team's three errors in the game.

"Unfortunately, Chase mishandled a couple of balls," said Roberts. "That's very uncharacteristic of Chase."

Marquez (3-5) allowed one run on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts in seven innings.

Marquez entered the game with a 5.15 ERA and the Dodgers are now 2-12 in games they face an opposing starting pitcher with an ERA of 5.00 or higher.

Baez took the loss, snapping the Dodgers four-game winning streak as former Kansas City Royal and Chicago Cub, Wade Davis, shut the door earning his 17th save of the season.

The loss was the fifth consecutive defeat by the Dodgers against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

Right off the Ribs

Buehler was hit in the ribcage by a line drive off the bat of Trevor Story in the top of the fifth inning that put the rookie flamethrower on his hands and knees in pain. After a few minutes, Buehler stayed in the game.

Up Next:

Brock Stewart is expected to be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City and start for the Dodgers on Tuesday opposite RHP Chad Bettis for the Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.