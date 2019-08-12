Take It Slow, Burbank Has Dropped the Posted Limit is Some School Zones

In the name of safety, posted speed limit signs went up in Burbank school zones. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Monday Aug. 12, 2019.

New speed limit signs were installed at more than 20 Burbank school zones, indicating a change in the posted speed limit from 25 to 15 mph.

About 200 of the signs were installed over the past six months, ahead of the first day of classes in Burbank on Monday. The city approved a plan last fall after an engineering and traffic survey to install the signs at 24 school zones.

Most of the streets in Burbank's school zones will have the new speed limit. More heavily used arterial roads will retain the 25 mph limit set by California Vehicle Code.

Click here for a map of school zone speed limits. In 2020, more 15-mph zones will be installed at Jefferson Elementary, Muir Middle, and Washington Elementary schools.