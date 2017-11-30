Holiday Burger Deal: Get 12 Months of Burgers for $99 From Red Robin - NBC Southern California
Holiday Burger Deal: Get 12 Months of Burgers for $99 From Red Robin

They say Christmas is for burger lovers.

By Heather Navarro

    Red Robin

    Burger lovers can give the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season with a 24-hour deal from Red Robin: get a year's worth of burgers for $99.

    The sale, dubbed "A Year of YUMMM," starts Friday at 12 a.m. EST, which is 9 p.m. to Pacific Coast dwellers.

    The first 10,000 people can buy 12 months of Red Robin burgers for $99.

    The burger package is valued at $180.

    The way it works is Red Robin will send the burger recipient $15 every month for their burger allowance. The guest has to dine in to receive the meal deal. The burger e-card holder can share it with a friend or family member as well.

    If you're pinching pennies, a stocking stuffer like this will make your friends think you're a burger baron.

    Visit the Red Robin site during the sale to redeem and for more details.

