Burger lovers can give the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season with a 24-hour deal from Red Robin: get a year's worth of burgers for $99.

The sale, dubbed "A Year of YUMMM," starts Friday at 12 a.m. EST, which is 9 p.m. to Pacific Coast dwellers.

The first 10,000 people can buy 12 months of Red Robin burgers for $99.

The burger package is valued at $180.

The way it works is Red Robin will send the burger recipient $15 every month for their burger allowance. The guest has to dine in to receive the meal deal. The burger e-card holder can share it with a friend or family member as well.

If you're pinching pennies, a stocking stuffer like this will make your friends think you're a burger baron.

Visit the Red Robin site during the sale to redeem and for more details.