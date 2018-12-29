Burglars Targeting Elderly People's Homes in San Pedro

A brazen burglary crew has been breaking into the homes of seniors in the San Pedro area. Christine Kim reports for NBC4 News Dec. 28, 2018.

The elderly people in the San Pedro community has been a target of frequent break-ins and detectives think they have all been done by the same group of people.

An elderly couple slept through the night while burglars ransacked their San Pedro home only feet away from them.

“I think it's very scary,” said 89-year-old Cora Martinez, “I don’t feel safe.”

Her neighbor’s camera captured a light colored Cadillac pull right up to their house, with four men coming out one at a time.

The burglars stole cash, gift cards, and even a laptop from inside the couple's room.

“It was a big relief that we didn’t wake up,” she said, “because there was four of them, four guys.”

Aurora Peña, a resident of the area, said her sister decided to sleep at another house because she’s “very traumatized” after she woke up to her floors creaking and a man in her bedroom.

Los Angeles Police Department said they connected five break-ins in San Pedro to a burglary crew that has been getting in to houses through unlocked doors and windows. They also use rental cars in each crime.