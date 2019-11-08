Mission Zinpossible: Wine Thief Takes a Tumble From Ceiling to Floor

Everything seemed to be going according to plan as two burglars moved swiftly through a Ventura County restaurant, carrying out an early morning heist on Halloween.

Then, calamity struck.

A security camera captured one of the masked burglars attempting to enter through the ceiling, then free falling and striking a metal food preparation counter. She crashed to the floor as pots and pans clattered down around her at about 4 a.m. inside Bowls and Brews in the 1100 block of North Ventura Avenue.

Apparently dazed, the burglar took a seat and a moment to regain her senses after the painful mishap as her accomplice continued gathering items.

The woman eventually climbed back onto the food prep table, apparently trying to re-enter the ceiling space. Unable to do so on her own, her partner in crime attempted to give her a lift by having her stand on his back.

That didn't work either, so the two took off through the business' rear door with several hundred dollars and bottles of wine.

Ojai police asked anyone with information to give them a call at 1-800-78-CRIME.