Burglary Reported at Home Believed to Belong to Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao in the ring during the WBA welterweight championship against Adrien Broner at MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A burglary was reported Sunday at a Los Angeles home believed to belong to boxer Manny Pacquiao.

A citizen contacted authorities to report the burglary on the 500 block of N. Plymouth Boulevard in the Larchmont area at approximately 4:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The home is believed to belong to the Filipino boxer, but the LAPD did not confirm that Pacquiao lived at the residence, and it was unclear if anyone was at home at the time of the burglary.

Police did not provide any information on objects taken or how many people were involved in the burglary. There were no reports of injuries.

On Saturday, Pacquiao won a unanimous decision over Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.