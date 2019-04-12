Burt Reynolds Estate Items Heading to Auction

When devoted fans of Burt Reynolds recall the acting icon's best-known roles, it isn't hard to remember him laughing from the seat of a Pontiac Trans Am or from the bench of a "Gunsmoke"-style carriage. Following his passing in September 2018, those roles were revisited by many cinephiles eager to remember his work. In short? Mr. Reynolds was a legend on the move, a man who knew how to gain velocity, making the breezy fun he brought to the screen nothing less than inspirational.



Several items boasting the actor's inimitable tastes and interests will go up for auction in mid-June 2019 in Beverly Hills. Property from the Estate of Burt Reynolds is presented by Julien's Auctions, and "will feature an assortment of fantastic items that were near and dear to the star himself." What are some of the treasures within? Be like Burt, and move ahead, to view photos of a few of the select items that'll be on the block.