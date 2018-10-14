405 Freeway Shut Down After Major Crash Involving Bus

A crash that started when a car collided with a bus and led to collisions on both sides of the freeway divider resulted in the closure of all lanes of the 405 freeway in both directions near Nordoff Street in North Hills, California.



Southbound lanes remained closed, as northbound lanes began to open up soon after one of the vehicles was cleared to the shoulder on the northbound side.



Roughly 40 people were evaluated for injuries, 25 of whom were transported to local hospitals. Five people were considered in serious condition, according to LAFD.