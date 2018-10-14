Bus Crash Shuts Down 405 Southbound Freeway in North Hills

A bus crash shuts down the 405 Freeway Sunday. Rick Montanez reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A crash involving a bus on the northbound 405 Freeway spilled over onto the southbound 405 Freeway and resulted in closures in both directions of the major Southern California artery Sunday afternoon near the Nordoff Street exit in the North Hills area of Los Angeles.

The crash was first reported at approximately 1 p.m. by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Southbound lanes remained closed, but northbound lanes began to allow traffic through once one of the vehicles involved in the crash was cleared to the shoulder of the freeway.

The bus settled onto the southbound lanes after crossing over the freeway divider despite the crash occurring on the northbound side of the freeway. The bus sat horizontally across four lanes, including the HOV lane.

A total of 44 people were evaluated for injuries, and 25 people were transported to local hospitals per the California Highway Patrol. Five people were considered in serious condition, according to LAFD.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the bus was finally removed from the 405 Freeway, meaning the southbound 405 Freeway was not properly funcitoning for about 10 hours.