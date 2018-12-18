CHP Closes Major West LA Freeway Connector for Bus Shooting Investigation - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

CHP Closes Major West LA Freeway Connector for Bus Shooting Investigation

A connector at the 10 and 405 freeways was closed for the investigation

By Jonathan Lloyd and Andrew Blankstein

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CHP Closes Major West LA Freeway Connector for Bus Shooting Investigation
    KNBC-TV
    CHP officers investigate a report of a shooting Tuesday Dec. 18, 2018 that closed a freeway transition.

    A major freeway connector was closed in West Los Angeles as the California Highway Patrol investigated a reported shooting involving a transit bus.

    The shooting was reported at 12:35 p.m. when a green FlixBus was traveling near the westbound 10 and northbound 405 freeways. The connector was closed for the investigation.

    It was not immediately clear whether shots were fired at or aboard the bus.

    Aerial video showed a shattered window on the bus. 

    It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. No arrests were reported early Tuesday afternoon.

    FlixBus issued a statement, saying it was aware of the reports and working to confirm information. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices