CHP Closes Major West LA Freeway Connector for Bus Shooting Investigation

A major freeway connector was closed in West Los Angeles as the California Highway Patrol investigated a reported shooting involving a transit bus.

The shooting was reported at 12:35 p.m. when a green FlixBus was traveling near the westbound 10 and northbound 405 freeways. The connector was closed for the investigation.

It was not immediately clear whether shots were fired at or aboard the bus.

Aerial video showed a shattered window on the bus.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. No arrests were reported early Tuesday afternoon.

FlixBus issued a statement, saying it was aware of the reports and working to confirm information.