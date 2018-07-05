Caught on Camera: Sharp-Dressed Burglar Sought in Hollywood Office Thefts - NBC Southern California
Caught on Camera: Sharp-Dressed Burglar Sought in Hollywood Office Thefts

A man dressed in business casual attire appears to be targeting Hollywood offices and studios, police say

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago

    LAPD
    A man dressed in business casual attire appears to blend into Hollywood office settings before stealing items in crimes caught on camera.

    A thief dressed in business casual attire was caught on camera as he swiped laptops and other items from a Hollywood entertainment office.

    The man, wearing navy blue dress pants, brown shoes and a button-down shirt in one of the thefts, apparently entered the business through an open parking garage. The man then blended in with office workers, flashing what is likely a fake identification badge as he moved around inside the building.

    He can be seen on video looking for unlocked office doors in video captured May 24 and June 28 at two different locations in Hollywood.

    Anyone with information about the heists can call police at 213-972-2928 or 213-972-2931.

