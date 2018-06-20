Butterfly Social Media Takeover to Take Wing

Discover more about the fluttering critters during an Irvine Ranch Conservancy online learning event on Tuesday, June 26.

Learn about native plants and the role they play in helping butterflies thrive

Finding a fluttery butterfly, one that's moving from branch to branch?

There's only one place to see such sights, generally, and it involves you stepping outside, and heading for a lush yard, or flowery park, or the other sorts of spots where the colorful critters congregate.

But if you watch the social media pages of the Irvine Ranch Conservancy for 24 hours on Tuesday, June 26, you'll discover a whole lovely line-up of local butterflies and a very important purpose: The drive to "... help preserve the biodiversity that makes the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks so unique."

That biodiversity is supported when the butterflies that frequent the pretty areas have native plants to alight upon, and when invasive flora is removed, species such as Pampas Grass and Black Mustard.

The Butterfly Social Media Takeover on June 26 will bring so much of this important information to the public via the conservancy's social media pages, as well as introducing a host of wing-amazing residents who have long called the landmarks home.

You might see a marine blue leptotes marina or a checkered white or a monarch pop up on your feed.

But the fluttery feed isn't the only thing happening with the Irvine Ranch Conservancy in the days ahead.

Look also for seed harvesting events on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Native Seed Farm, a Waterworks Trail Restoration event on June 27, and the Irvine Park Trail Restoration Day on Sunday, July 8.

For more information on the wondrous habitats and nature-thriving lands aided by the conservancy, click.

