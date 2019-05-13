Buzz Buzz, It's Häagen Dazs Free Cone Day

Hooray, Free Cone Day at participating Häagen Daz shops is May 14, 2019. Buzz by between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. for your gratis scoop (and bee a part of a honey of a day).

What to Know Tuesday, May 14

4 to 8 p.m.

The event raises bee habitat awareness

Making a buzz?

Plenty of once-a-year events can create a lot of honey, even before they happen, but there's one appetizing occasion that serves to cast a light on an important cause: The health of our planet's bees and their habitats.

Of course, there's another motive behind Häagen-Dazs' Free Cone Day, which is coming back around on Tuesday, May 14, and that is this: To give fans a free mini cone scoop of something sweet to celebrate the run-up to summertime and warmer days.

That combo — making a big buzz over bee awareness and treating customers to something creamy and cold — will be the theme at participating Häagen-Dazs shops on May 14 from 4 to 8 p.m., yep yep.

That's right, we double-"yep"-d ya, all to call attention to the fact that this isn't a daylong giveaway but one that exists within a generous but shorter window, from mid-afternoon to mid-evening.

So if you want free morning ice cream, you'll need to look elsewhere. But if want a complimentary mini cone scoop of Häagen-Dazs Rocky Road or strawberry, all to nosh while watching the sun go down, you'll be right in the right zone.

For more on the company's commitment to beedom, and how it is spreading the word on protecting those pollinating pros, click.

Want to donate? Häagen-Dazs has partnered with The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, an organization that helps to "... protect and create habitat for bees, butterflies, and other essential invertebrates."

