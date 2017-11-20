CA Begins Issuing Permits for Taxes on Marijuana

State authorities began issuing tax permits to marijuana distributors on Monday.

The new permit will be available to marijuana distributors and products derived from the plant that must operate under the new legal system.

With the new permit, merchants must collect a special tax of 15 percent to the state on the sale of the product.

The distributors will be responsible for the transportation of the marijuana and the collection of the taxes to the producers. The state regulators calculate that California could obtain annually $1 billion for taxes and fees.

Although tax permits are available, licenses for the cultivation, distribution, testing and sale of marijuana for recreational use may be requested as of Jan. 2, in accordance with the resolution approved by voters in November 2016.

To obtain this license, operators must first obtain the state fiscal permit, available now.

