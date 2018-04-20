All Alfred Cofee and Alfred Tea locations will offer two special drinks -- a Ginger Peach CBD Matcha and a Blueberry Mint CBD Cold Brew -- for 4/20.

Alfred Coffee and Kitchen -- a quintessential coffee chain known for its signature slogan "But first, coffee," -- is bringing new meaning to the term "wake and bake." Well, sort of.

Alfred Coffee and its little sister Alfred Tea Room are offering CBD-infused drinks for Los Angeles' first April 20, or 4/20, since legalizing weed.

The two beverages are Ginger Peach CBD Matcha and a Blueberry Mint CBD Cold Brew.

The drinks are made using Alfred’s ceremonial grade matcha, Stumptown cold brew and organic beverages with 15 milligrams of hemp cannabidiol from LA-based Vybes, according to the coffee shop.

The predominant cannabinoids in the cannabis plant are THC and CBD. THC is responsible for psychoactive effects, like feeling "high." For the most part, CBD is not considered psychoactive, but the compound does affect the brain and your mood.

The special CBD beverages will be available until at least the end of the month.