CDA Offers Free Dental Clinic in San Bernardino - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

CDA Offers Free Dental Clinic in San Bernardino

By Telemundo 52

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CDA Offers Free Dental Clinic in San Bernardino
    Pexels/CC

    The California Dental Association (CDA) will offer a free dental clinic this weekend in the city of San Bernardino.

    CDA Cares San Bernardino 2019 will provide dental services at no cost to almost 2,000 people in a two-day event.

    Voluntary dentists, with the help of other health professionals, will perform extractions, fillings, cleanings and a limited number of root canals, dentures and partial dentures.

    The event will take place on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28, at the National Orange Show Events Center, located in the city of San Bernardino.

    2019 Southern California Images in the News

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 9/5] 2019 Southern California Images in the News
    Southern Counties News

    Dental clinic CDA Cares:

    • Friday 28 and Saturday September 29
    • 5:30 am. - 6 p.m.
    • National Orange Show Events Center: 689 S E St., San Bernardino, CA 92408

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices