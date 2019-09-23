CDA Offers Free Dental Clinic in San Bernardino

The California Dental Association (CDA) will offer a free dental clinic this weekend in the city of San Bernardino.

CDA Cares San Bernardino 2019 will provide dental services at no cost to almost 2,000 people in a two-day event.

Voluntary dentists, with the help of other health professionals, will perform extractions, fillings, cleanings and a limited number of root canals, dentures and partial dentures.

The event will take place on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28, at the National Orange Show Events Center, located in the city of San Bernardino.

Dental clinic CDA Cares: