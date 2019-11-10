Bernard Tyson, CEO and Chairman of Kaiser Permanente, Dies

Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, unexpectedly died in his sleep early sSunday morning, the company's board of directors said in a statement.

He was 60 years old and served as the chairman of the board of directors since 2014.

"An outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable health care for all Americans, Bernard was a tireless advocate for Kaiser Permanente, our members and the communities we serve," the company said.

Gregory A. Adams, Executive Vice President and Group President has been named as interim Chairman and CEO, effective immediately.

“Bernard was an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader, and an honorable man. We will greatly miss him,” said board member Edward Pei, Chair of the Executive Committee and the Governance, Accountability and Nominating Committee. “The board has full confidence in Greg Adams’ ability to lead Kaiser Permanente through this unexpected transition.”

Tyson started with Kaiser in 1997 as a hospital administrator and division president. From 2002-06 he was a senior vice president of brand strategy and management and authored the "Thrive" marketing slogan that Kaiser Permanente still uses today.

From there he rose to executive vice president and then president and chief operating officer, before his appointment as CEO.