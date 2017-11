Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

California Highway Patrol are pursing the driver of a vehicle in the Colton area.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Long Beach and has been traveling on the westbound 10 Freeway from Colton through Covina. The driver has been traveling speeds of around 100 mph.

Details on what led up to the chase were not immediately clear.