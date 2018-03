A California Highway Patrol officer was injured Monday March 26, 2018 in a crash on a freeway south of downtown Los Angeles.

The crash, involving the motorcycle officer and a passenger vehicle, was reported at about 5:45 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway in the Willowbrook area.

The officer was hospitalized, but details regarding the injuries were not immediately available. Aerial video showed lanes closed for the crash investigation.