CHP Investigating Theft of Trailer Stuffed With 8,000 Disneyland Tickets - NBC Southern California
The stolen Future Farmers of America trailer was loaded with audio/visual equipment, awards and 8,000 Disneyland tickets

By Whitney Irick

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    California Future Farmers of America

    Authorities were investigating the theft of a trailer -- stuffed with cargo including thousands of Disneyland tickets -- on Wednesday evening.

    The trailer, which belongs to the youth organization Future Farmers of America, was stolen shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday from a property near the city of Galt, in Sacramento County.

    It was loaded with audio/visual equipment, awards and 8,000 tickets to Disneyland Resort, according to the California Highway Patrol. The group was set to make the journey to Southern California for the 90th Annual State FFA Leadership Conference in Anaheim.

    Security camera footage shows the suspect's vehicle -- a dark colored pickup truck -- back up to the trailer and hook it up to the long bed truck.

    The white trailer is described as a Wells Cargo, double axle, enclosed box trailer. The trailer's license plate is #4KJ1127.

    CHP officials are asking people to use caution when purchasing Disneyland tickets from unknown sources.

    A Disneyland spokesperson told NBC4 they are award of the incident and are working to rectify it. 

    Anyone with information regarding the trailer theft is asked to contact the CHP's South Sacramento area office at 916-681- 2300, during regular business hours, or contact the CHP Communication Center at 916-861- 1300.

