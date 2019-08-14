Home
Photos: How CHP Officer Andre Moye is Being Remembered in Riverside
By
Jonathan Lloyd
10 PHOTOS
40 minutes ago
Published 40 minutes ago
The California Highway Patrol station has become a site for a community to grieve after the shooting death of a 33-year-old officer during a horrific shootout in Riverside.
Handwritten messages, wreaths, flowers and other items have been left outside the station where CHP Officer Andre Moye worked. Moye died Aug. 12 when gunfire erupted during a traffic stop in Riverside
Resident Darwin Hippen is one of the community members who stopped by to pay his respects to the slain officer.
"Every time I drive by I see the flag at half-mast, I think, 'Who have we lost now?'"
Below, a look at how a community is remembering CHP Officer Moye.
