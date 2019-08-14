Photos: How CHP Officer Andre Moye is Being Remembered in Riverside - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Photos: How CHP Officer Andre Moye is Being Remembered in Riverside

By Jonathan Lloyd

10 PHOTOS

40 minutes ago

Published 40 minutes ago
The California Highway Patrol station has become a site for a community to grieve after the shooting death of a 33-year-old officer during a horrific shootout in Riverside.

Handwritten messages, wreaths, flowers and other items have been left outside the station where CHP Officer Andre Moye worked. Moye died Aug. 12 when gunfire erupted during a traffic stop in Riverside

Resident Darwin Hippen is one of the community members who stopped by to pay his respects to the slain officer.

"Every time I drive by I see the flag at half-mast, I think, 'Who have we lost now?'"

Below, a look at how a community is remembering CHP Officer Moye.
More Photo Galleries
Photos: Ceremonial First Pitches at Dodger Stadium
Construction Starts on Premium Outlets Mall in South Bay
Connect With Us
AdChoices