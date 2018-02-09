CHP Officer Hurt in Crash While Escorting Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau in Simi Valley - NBC Southern California
CHP Officer Hurt in Crash While Escorting Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau in Simi Valley

By Jason Kandel

Published at 10:12 PM PST on Feb 9, 2018 | Updated at 10:20 PM PST on Feb 9, 2018

    A CHP motorcycle officer escorting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was hurt in a crash in Simi Valley on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

    A CHP motorcycle officer acting as part of a motorcade for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was injured in a crash on Friday night.

    The officer was not seriously hurt. The person in the car had minor injuries, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

    The crash happened at 7:22 p.m. on West Easy Street and Madera Road, about four miles north of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

    Trudeau had just given a speech about Canada-U.S. relations there.

    There were no details about how the crash happened Friday night.

