A CHP motorcycle officer escorting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was hurt in a crash in Simi Valley on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

A CHP motorcycle officer acting as part of a motorcade for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was injured in a crash on Friday night.

The officer was not seriously hurt. The person in the car had minor injuries, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The crash happened at 7:22 p.m. on West Easy Street and Madera Road, about four miles north of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Trudeau had just given a speech about Canada-U.S. relations there.

There were no details about how the crash happened Friday night.