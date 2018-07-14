Police Pursuit in Santa Ana Ends With Flipped Vehicle

A police pursuit for a suspected stolen vehicle in Orange County ends with the vehicle flipped over and the suspect in handcuffs. Newschopper4 Bravo was overhead. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Police were pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle at high speeds in the city of Orange at approximately 8:35 p.m.

Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo were overhead and tracking the suspect.

The driver of the vehicle was running through red lights and driving a high speeds, narrowly missing other vehicles. The pursuit started in Santa Ana, went through the city of Orange and eventually concluded in Santa Ana.

The high speeds, however, caught up with the suspect, as the vehicle attempted to take a right turn and failed. The vehicle flipped over, and the Santa Ana Police Department managed to move in and arrest the suspect as he crawled out of the wreck.

The short police chase concluded prior to 9 p.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Baker Street in Santa Ana and, fortunately, did not injure any people not directly involved in the pursuit.