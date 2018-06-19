 CHP Rescues Huskies on 15 Freeway in Victorville - NBC Southern California
CHP Rescues Huskies on 15 Freeway in Victorville

By Austin Green

The California Highway Paw-trol went above the call of duty Tuesday, rescuing two huskies seen running across Interstate 15.

Officer J. Arzola found the dogs near Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville, a CHP Facebook post said. He closed traffic lanes and let the Huskies run for another mile down the freeway before they exhausted themselves.

Arzola loaded the delinquent dogs in his cruiser and officers gave them water, which the pooches happily accepted. The dogs appeared healthy besides mild dehydration, said Michael Mumford, a public information officer for the CHP's Victorville station.

One of the dogs had a collar with ID tags, making the CHP hopeful that the pups' owners can be found. The dogs are now with Victorville Animal Control.
