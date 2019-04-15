CHP Sergeant Killed on 15 Freeway Will Be Honored With Procession, Memorial

Sergeant Steve Licon was struck and killed on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on April 6, 2019.

A California Highway Patrol sergeant who was struck and killed by a DUI suspect during a traffic stop earlier this month will be remembered Tuesday at a memorial service in Riverside.

A procession for Sgt. Steve Licon, a 27-year veteran of the CHP, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. at the funeral home. His remains will arrive at Harvest Christian Fellowship church in Riverside for a 10 a.m. service.

Licon, 53, died following the collision April 6 on the side of the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore. He was just months away from retirement.

Flowers, candles and other items were left outside the CHP station in Riverside in the days following Licon's death. Colleagues described Licon as a exemplary law enforcement officer who loved his job.

Community Mourns Fallen CHP Sergeant Killed by Suspected DUI Driver

The community mourns CHP Sgt. Steve Licon, who was killed by a suspected DUI driver on Kim Tobin reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on April 7, 2019. (Published Sunday, April 7, 2019)

"I saw him as a mentor," said CHP Officer Mario Lucio. "I credit him for being where I'm at today. The guy really spent time developing the officers that he supervised."

The motorcycle officer was on the shoulder of the road when he was struck by a Toyota Corolla. Michael Callahan, 36, of Winchester, was traveling on the right shoulder of the freeway and collided with the CHP motorcycle, according to the CHP.

Licon is survived by his wife, daughter and step-daughter.

He was charged with second-degree murder.

In a statement, the district attorney's office said the murder charged was based, in part, on a 2004 misdemeanor DUI conviction the defendant received in Orange County. He was sentenced to three years of probation, a condition of which require him to attend Mothers Against Drunk Driving classes.

CHP Widow from Santa Ana Remembers Sgt. Steve Licon

A widow of a CHP officer recalls Sgt. Steve Licon's presence when she lost her husband. Vikki Vargas reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on April 8, 2019. (Published Monday, April 8, 2019)