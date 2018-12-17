CPK Goes Nationwide to Fundraise for Fire Relief

Several California Pizza Kitchens will take part in the Dec. 18, 2018 event, which will help support the California Fire Foundation.

What to Know Tuesday, Dec. 18

Dine-in, take-out, online all fine; check your local CPK regarding participation

"20% of participating purchases" will be donated to the California Fire Foundation

Seeking ways to reach out to communities recovering from the recent fires, and to help them rebuild, and to thank firefighters, and to tell our neighbors that we're thinking of them, not only during this holiday season but always?

There are multiple routes, through several organizations, to do just that right now, and thousands of Californians are stepping up and donating money, time, and hosting a plethora of fundraising events.

And a major one will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 18 when California Pizza Kitchen restaurants across the country donate "20 percent of participating purchases" to "the California Fire Foundation to support firefighters and impacted communities."

Indeed, "across the country" is the theme, though there will be exceptions on the participating locations list, including airport and university locations, as well as a few other spots.

The best bet? Check with your local CPK to see if they're on board for the fundraiser.

What next?

Dine in, or order out, or order online, and mention the fundraiser to your server or the employee taking your order. (Or, yes, you can show them this page.)

Then, 20% of your bill will go to the California Fire Foundation, "..a non-profit organization that provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect."

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations