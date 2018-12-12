CPK to Fundraise in Memory of Fallen Thousand Oaks Sergeant

Visit a California Pizza Kitchen in Ventura, Thousand Oaks, or other city on the list on Dec. 13, mention the fundraiser for Sgt. Ron Helus, and know that 20% of your bill will go to helping his family.

What to Know Thursday, Dec. 13

Locations in ten participating cities, including Thousand Oaks and Ventura

Mention the fundraiser to your service and 20% will go to the family of fallen sgt. Ron Helus

"Pizza with a purpose" has long been at the center of the many fundraisers that California Pizza Kitchen regularly hosts.

The Golden State-based company has become known for responding to a local need, quite quickly, by raising a good deal of money, over one day, at several of its area eateries.

Now the company is again finding that "pizza with a purpose" via a daylong fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 13.

The event is in honor of the memory of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, "who was killed in the line of duty during the Thousand Oaks shooting on November 7th, 2018."

To raise funds for the family of Sgt. Helus, CPK has teamed up with the Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs' Association for this give-back event.

An event that will take place, all day long, during every meal service, at CPK locations in ten regional cities.

Thousand Oaks is on the list, and Ventura and Tarzana, too, as well as Topanga, Santa Barbara, Burbank, Northridge, Bakersfield, Simi Valley, and Valencia.

You'll just want to mention to your server that you're supporting the fundraiser when you dine on Dec. 13, and if you're doing take-out, or ordering online, that's okay, too.

You can also show your server the flyer, which is found on the Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs' Association page.

Then? Know that 20% of your bill, and that's including food and beverage, will be donated to the family of Sgt. Helus.

For more information, visit the Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs' Association page.

