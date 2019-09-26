CSUF Student Arrested for Having Loaded Gun on Campus

A student at California State University Fullerton was arrested for carrying a loaded weapon on campus Wednesday, the school said.

William Nguyen, 22, from Westminster, was arrested by campus police and is facing a felony charge, according to Capt. Scot Wiley of the CSUF Police Department.

"Police searched the car on Folino Drive at Nutwood Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. and discovered the registered revolver under the driver's seat," the university said in a statement.

Soon after, the department advised the public to avoid the area.