Caitlin McHugh Reportedly Robbed of $165K in Jewelry

McHugh reported a burglary in her room at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

By City News Service

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    John Stamos, left, and Caitlin McHugh arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.

    Police are investigating the theft of $165,000 worth of jewelry taken Friday from the Beverly Hills Hotel, which was reportedly on loan to Caitlin McHugh, the pregnant fiance of actor John Stamos.

    McHugh, 31, reported that a burglary occurred in her room at 9641 Sunset Blvd. sometime Friday evening, said Lt. Elisabeth Albanese of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

    "The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect(s) accessed the unoccupied room by unknown means and removed several items of jewelry valued at approximately $165,000," Albanese said. "No suspect information is available at this time and the suspect(s) remain outstanding."

    "Because this is an active investigation, no additional details are available for release at this time," she said.

    The jewels were on loan from the Neil Lane collection, TMZ reported.

    The entertainment news website reported that Stamos, 54, and McHugh are getting married this weekend.

